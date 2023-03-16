NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.

The public float for NEXT is 135.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NEXT on March 16, 2023 was 597.39K shares.

NEXT) stock's latest price update

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT)’s stock price has decreased by -11.81 compared to its previous closing price of 5.08. however, the company has experienced a -32.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

NEXT’s Market Performance

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has seen a -32.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -35.91% decline in the past month and a -1.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.73% for NEXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.96% for NEXT stock, with a simple moving average of -27.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEXT reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for NEXT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to NEXT, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

NEXT Trading at -27.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares sank -34.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT fell by -32.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.56. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw -9.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.