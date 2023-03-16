Navigating the Volatility of Deere & Company’s (DE) Stock

The stock of Deere & Company (DE) has seen a -7.97% decrease in the past week, with a -5.98% drop in the past month, and a -10.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for DE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.47% for DE stock, with a simple moving average of 2.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Right Now?

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06.

The average price predicted for Deere & Company (DE) by analysts is $480.91, which is $81.34 above the current market price. The public float for DE is 295.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of DE was 1.45M shares.

DE) stock’s latest price update

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.97 compared to its previous closing price of 402.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/23 that Farm-Sector Strength Drives Rising Demand for Deere Equipment

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DE, setting the target price at $396 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

DE Trading at -6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE fell by -7.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $416.56. In addition, Deere & Company saw -8.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from CAMPBELL RYAN D, who sale 11,429 shares at the price of $439.69 back on Dec 01. After this action, CAMPBELL RYAN D now owns 13,147 shares of Deere & Company, valued at $5,025,217 using the latest closing price.

Howze Marc A, the Sr Advisor, Office of Chairman of Deere & Company, sale 10,910 shares at $442.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Howze Marc A is holding 17,321 shares at $4,830,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Equity return is now at value 41.20, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Deere & Company (DE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.