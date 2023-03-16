Moolec Science SA (MLEC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ: MLEC)’s stock price has increased by 25.16 compared to its previous closing price of 4.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 23.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ: MLEC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MLEC is 2.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.65% of that float. The average trading volume for MLEC on March 16, 2023 was 171.50K shares.

MLEC’s Market Performance

The stock of Moolec Science SA (MLEC) has seen a 23.11% increase in the past week, with a 7.50% rise in the past month, and a -40.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.17% for MLEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.86% for MLEC stock, with a simple moving average of -34.33% for the last 200 days.

MLEC Trading at -6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.33%, as shares surge +12.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLEC rose by +23.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.51. In addition, Moolec Science SA saw -50.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MLEC

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Moolec Science SA (MLEC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.