MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT)’s stock price has increased by 2.69 compared to its previous closing price of 4.09. but the company has seen a -8.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) Right Now?

The average price estimated by analysts for MXCT is $11.81, which is $7.47 above than the current price. The public float for MXCT is 96.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume of MXCT on March 16, 2023 was 507.14K shares.

MXCT’s Market Performance

The stock of MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) has seen a -8.70% decrease in the past week, with a -16.50% drop in the past month, and a -20.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.22% for MXCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.40% for MXCT stock, with a simple moving average of -23.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXCT

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to MXCT, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on August 24th of the previous year.

MXCT Trading at -17.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -15.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXCT fell by -8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, MaxCyte Inc. saw -23.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXCT starting from Ross Thomas M., who sale 11,575 shares at the price of $5.77 back on Feb 02. After this action, Ross Thomas M. now owns 0 shares of MaxCyte Inc., valued at $66,788 using the latest closing price.

Doerfler Douglas, the President and CEO of MaxCyte Inc., sale 10,665 shares at $5.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Doerfler Douglas is holding 333,197 shares at $61,537 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.45 for the present operating margin

+85.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxCyte Inc. stands at -56.30. The total capital return value is set at -11.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.23. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.12. Total debt to assets is 2.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.32.

Conclusion

In summary, MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.