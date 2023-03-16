Masco Corporation (MAS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, MAS stock has gone down by -2.32%, with a monthly decline of -11.32% and a quarterly surge of 1.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Masco Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.64% for MAS stock, with a simple moving average of -1.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Right Now?

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Masco Corporation (MAS) by analysts is $57.31, which is $7.37 above the current market price. The public float for MAS is 224.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of MAS was 1.84M shares.

MAS) stock’s latest price update

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 50.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MAS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MAS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $56 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAS reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for MAS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Sell” to MAS, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

MAS Trading at -3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.34. In addition, Masco Corporation saw 7.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Allman Keith J., who sale 33,947 shares at the price of $53.26 back on Feb 27. After this action, Allman Keith J. now owns 200,305 shares of Masco Corporation, valued at $1,808,017 using the latest closing price.

Allman Keith J., the President and CEO of Masco Corporation, sale 69,203 shares at $55.63 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Allman Keith J. is holding 258,085 shares at $3,849,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.24 for the present operating margin

+31.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corporation stands at +9.70. Equity return is now at value -152.90, with 15.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Masco Corporation (MAS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.