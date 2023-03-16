Make Informed Decisions with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Stock Updates

The stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has gone down by -14.63% for the week, with a -26.82% drop in the past month and a -20.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.54% for ARWR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.94% for ARWR stock, with a simple moving average of -28.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) by analysts is $63.62, which is $35.22 above the current market price. The public float for ARWR is 103.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.48% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of ARWR was 1.08M shares.

ARWR) stock’s latest price update

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR)’s stock price has decreased by -4.67 compared to its previous closing price of 26.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ARWR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ARWR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $41 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARWR reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for ARWR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ARWR, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

ARWR Trading at -24.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -24.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR fell by -14.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.82. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -37.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from OLUKOTUN ADEOYE Y, who sale 11,350 shares at the price of $32.65 back on Mar 03. After this action, OLUKOTUN ADEOYE Y now owns 7,867 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $370,578 using the latest closing price.

GIVEN DOUGLAS B, the Director of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 875 shares at $32.62 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that GIVEN DOUGLAS B is holding 13,000 shares at $28,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.39 for the present operating margin

+95.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -72.39. Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -20.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.