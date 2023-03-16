LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) Stock: A -11.33% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has gone down by -10.30% for the week, with a -16.68% drop in the past month and a 1.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.43% for LYB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.33% for LYB stock, with a simple moving average of -4.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Right Now?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) by analysts is $98.24, which is $13.51 above the current market price. The public float for LYB is 254.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of LYB was 1.84M shares.

LYB) stock’s latest price update

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB)’s stock price has decreased by -3.70 compared to its previous closing price of 87.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has gone down by -10.30% for the week, with a -16.68% drop in the past month and a 1.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.43% for LYB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.33% for LYB stock, with a simple moving average of -4.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for LYB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LYB in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $130 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYB reach a price target of $109. The rating they have provided for LYB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 06th, 2023.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to LYB, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

LYB Trading at -10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -15.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB fell by -10.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.12. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. saw 1.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from Kaplan Jeffrey A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $98.99 back on Feb 07. After this action, Kaplan Jeffrey A now owns 47,600 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., valued at $989,901 using the latest closing price.

Sharma Anup, the SVP, Global Business Services of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., sale 1,713 shares at $84.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31, which means that Sharma Anup is holding 8,998 shares at $145,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.19 for the present operating margin

+13.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at +7.71. Equity return is now at value 31.20, with 10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.