Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) has seen a -22.09% decrease in the past week, with a -26.23% drop in the past month, and a -20.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.90% for LOB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.11% for LOB stock, with a simple moving average of -23.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: LOB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is above average at 6.58x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) is $33.00, which is $7.07 above the current market price. The public float for LOB is 32.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LOB on March 16, 2023 was 319.88K shares.

LOB) stock’s latest price update

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: LOB)’s stock price has increased by 8.49 compared to its previous closing price of 23.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a -22.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOB

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOB reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for LOB stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

LOB Trading at -21.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.99%, as shares sank -26.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOB fell by -22.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.82. In addition, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. saw -14.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOB starting from Cameron William Henderson, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $30.45 back on Dec 15. After this action, Cameron William Henderson now owns 167,217 shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc., valued at $30,445 using the latest closing price.

Glossman Diane Beth, the Director of Live Oak Bancshares Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $38.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Glossman Diane Beth is holding 64,981 shares at $76,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.42 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. stands at +33.01. Equity return is now at value 22.60, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.