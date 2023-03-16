Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is above average at 11.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is $19.38, which is $3.74 above the current market price. The public float for LEVI is 93.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LEVI on March 16, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 15.91. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that Levi Strauss Stock Jumps on Solid Earnings and Outlook

LEVI’s Market Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has experienced a -7.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.58% drop in the past month, and a -6.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for LEVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.49% for LEVI stock, with a simple moving average of -6.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEVI reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for LEVI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to LEVI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

LEVI Trading at -8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI fell by -7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.21. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw 2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from Stirling Lisa, who sale 5,017 shares at the price of $18.04 back on Jan 31. After this action, Stirling Lisa now owns 28,485 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $90,507 using the latest closing price.

JAFFE SETH, the EVP & General Counsel of Levi Strauss & Co., sale 11,442 shares at $15.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that JAFFE SETH is holding 147,888 shares at $177,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.88 for the present operating margin

+57.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co. stands at +9.22. Equity return is now at value 31.70, with 9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.