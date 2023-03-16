Lennar Corporation (LEN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 100.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/14/23 that Lennar Earnings Top Estimates Amid Housing Market Shift

Is It Worth Investing in Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is above average at 6.33x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lennar Corporation (LEN) is $109.00, which is $8.81 above the current market price. The public float for LEN is 263.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LEN on March 16, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

LEN’s Market Performance

LEN’s stock has seen a 1.12% increase for the week, with a -4.17% drop in the past month and a 12.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for Lennar Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.04% for LEN stock, with a simple moving average of 17.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEN

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEN reach a price target of $76, previously predicting the price at $79. The rating they have provided for LEN stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to LEN, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

LEN Trading at 1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEN rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.00. In addition, Lennar Corporation saw 10.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEN starting from Collins David M, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $82.00 back on Jul 21. After this action, Collins David M now owns 41,382 shares of Lennar Corporation, valued at $1,230,000 using the latest closing price.

SUSTANA MARK, the VP/General Counsel/Secretary of Lennar Corporation, sale 22,000 shares at $71.69 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that SUSTANA MARK is holding 46,279 shares at $1,577,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+27.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennar Corporation stands at +13.53. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lennar Corporation (LEN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.