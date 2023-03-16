Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG)’s stock price has decreased by -5.93 compared to its previous closing price of 17.02. However, the company has seen a -2.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/25/22 that Philips Stock Sinks After Cut to Sales Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is $16.78, which is $15.09 above the current market price. The public float for PHG is 880.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PHG on March 16, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

PHG’s Market Performance

PHG stock saw a decrease of -2.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.43% and a quarterly a decrease of 12.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.04% for PHG stock, with a simple moving average of -7.95% for the last 200 days.

PHG Trading at -4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.63. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. saw 6.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+36.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stands at -9.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.83.

Based on Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), the company’s capital structure generated 61.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.23. Total debt to assets is 26.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.