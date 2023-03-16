Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is $43.46, which is $13.5 above the current market price. The public float for KRC is 115.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRC on March 16, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC)’s stock price has increased by 2.43 compared to its previous closing price of 30.43. However, the company has seen a -12.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KRC’s Market Performance

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) has experienced a -12.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.96% drop in the past month, and a -21.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for KRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.60% for KRC stock, with a simple moving average of -30.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRC stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for KRC by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for KRC in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $43 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRC reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for KRC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to KRC, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

KRC Trading at -18.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -21.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC fell by -12.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.66. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corporation saw -19.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRC starting from Osmond John, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $60.08 back on May 12. After this action, Osmond John now owns 11,749 shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation, valued at $60,080 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.60 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kilroy Realty Corporation stands at +21.09. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.