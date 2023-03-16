KeyCorp (KEY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for KeyCorp (KEY) by analysts is $19.31, which is $9.26 above the current market price. The public float for KEY is 928.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of KEY was 15.58M shares.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY)’s stock price has decreased by -3.06 compared to its previous closing price of 11.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -29.12% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

KEY’s Market Performance

KeyCorp (KEY) has seen a -29.12% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -40.92% decline in the past month and a -34.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for KEY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.34% for KEY stock, with a simple moving average of -36.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEY reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for KEY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to KEY, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

KEY Trading at -36.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.03%, as shares sank -45.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -34.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.65. In addition, KeyCorp saw -34.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Brady Amy G., who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $15.58 back on Mar 10. After this action, Brady Amy G. now owns 119,121 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $701,100 using the latest closing price.

Mago Angela G, the Head of Commercial Bank of KeyCorp, sale 5,352 shares at $19.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Mago Angela G is holding 194,280 shares at $106,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +23.79. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, KeyCorp (KEY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.