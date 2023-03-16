Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE)’s stock price has increased by 40.57 compared to its previous closing price of 1.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 39.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for JNCE is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JNCE is $3.33, which is $1.84 above the current market price. The public float for JNCE is 41.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.10% of that float. The average trading volume for JNCE on March 16, 2023 was 2.51M shares.

JNCE’s Market Performance

JNCE’s stock has seen a 39.91% increase for the week, with a 34.23% rise in the past month and a 132.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.33% for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.52% for JNCE stock, with a simple moving average of -33.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNCE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for JNCE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JNCE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $7 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JNCE reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for JNCE stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Outperform” to JNCE, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

JNCE Trading at 32.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.03%, as shares surge +33.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNCE rose by +39.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0942. In addition, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. saw 34.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNCE starting from TANG KEVIN C, who purchase 20,286 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Mar 14. After this action, TANG KEVIN C now owns 5,300,087 shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc., valued at $20,651 using the latest closing price.

TANG KEVIN C, the 10% Owner of Jounce Therapeutics Inc., purchase 65,701 shares at $0.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that TANG KEVIN C is holding 5,279,801 shares at $65,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.71 for the present operating margin

+97.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stands at -62.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.