International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) by analysts is $34.32, which is $9.08 above the current market price. The public float for IGT is 103.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of IGT was 999.41K shares.

IGT) stock’s latest price update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT)’s stock price has increased by 0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 23.98. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IGT’s Market Performance

IGT’s stock has fallen by -8.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.68% and a quarterly drop of -1.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for International Game Technology PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.61% for IGT stock, with a simple moving average of 11.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IGT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IGT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $26 based on the research report published on May 12th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IGT reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for IGT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to IGT, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

IGT Trading at -6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares sank -10.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT fell by -8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.85. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw 5.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Game Technology PLC stands at +6.51. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.