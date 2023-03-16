Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11.

The public float for ITW is 304.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of ITW was 989.40K shares.

ITW stock's latest price update

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW)’s stock price has decreased by -2.39 compared to its previous closing price of 234.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/01/22 that Coors will can its plastic six-pack rings for good

ITW’s Market Performance

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has experienced a -3.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.56% drop in the past month, and a 1.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for ITW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.84% for ITW stock, with a simple moving average of 8.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITW stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for ITW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ITW in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $220 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITW reach a price target of $220. The rating they have provided for ITW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 24th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Sell” to ITW, setting the target price at $188 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

ITW Trading at -1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITW fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $234.74. In addition, Illinois Tool Works Inc. saw 3.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITW starting from SANTI ERNEST SCOTT, who sale 235,656 shares at the price of $246.29 back on Feb 03. After this action, SANTI ERNEST SCOTT now owns 213,538 shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc., valued at $58,040,211 using the latest closing price.

O’HERLIHY CHRISTOPHER A, the Vice Chairman of Illinois Tool Works Inc., sale 60,137 shares at $246.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that O’HERLIHY CHRISTOPHER A is holding 40,072 shares at $14,809,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.79 for the present operating margin

+39.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Illinois Tool Works Inc. stands at +19.04. Equity return is now at value 92.90, with 19.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.