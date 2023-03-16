HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO): A Technical Analysis

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is $63.14, which is $18.3 above the current market price. The public float for DINO is 154.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DINO on March 16, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

DINO) stock’s latest price update

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO)’s stock price has decreased by -4.12 compared to its previous closing price of 47.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DINO’s Market Performance

DINO’s stock has fallen by -10.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.04% and a quarterly drop of -11.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for HF Sinclair Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.40% for DINO stock, with a simple moving average of -14.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DINO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DINO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DINO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DINO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $58 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DINO reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for DINO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to DINO, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

DINO Trading at -14.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -18.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DINO fell by -10.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.00. In addition, HF Sinclair Corporation saw -13.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DINO starting from Jennings Michael, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $51.06 back on Mar 08. After this action, Jennings Michael now owns 182,859 shares of HF Sinclair Corporation, valued at $2,553,113 using the latest closing price.

LEE JAMES H, the Director of HF Sinclair Corporation, sale 4,180 shares at $50.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that LEE JAMES H is holding 57,101 shares at $211,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+11.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for HF Sinclair Corporation stands at +7.57. Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.