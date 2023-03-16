Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.88x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.68.

The average price predicted for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) by analysts is $60.25, which is $25.0 above the current market price. The public float for HP is 101.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.20% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of HP was 1.33M shares.

HP stock's latest price update

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP)’s stock price has decreased by -5.43 compared to its previous closing price of 37.54. but the company has seen a -16.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HP’s Market Performance

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) has experienced a -16.94% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.78% drop in the past month, and a -25.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for HP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.85% for HP stock, with a simple moving average of -20.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HP

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to HP, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

HP Trading at -21.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -23.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HP fell by -16.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.65. In addition, Helmerich & Payne Inc. saw -28.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HP starting from HELMERICH HANS, who sale 10,500 shares at the price of $50.02 back on Dec 01. After this action, HELMERICH HANS now owns 24,470 shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc., valued at $525,240 using the latest closing price.

LINDSAY JOHN W, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Helmerich & Payne Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $52.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that LINDSAY JOHN W is holding 412,778 shares at $630,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.05 for the present operating margin

+11.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helmerich & Payne Inc. stands at +0.24. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.