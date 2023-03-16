Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG)’s stock price has increased by 2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 12.89. However, the company has experienced a 5.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) Right Now?

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) by analysts is $15.60, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for HCSG is 73.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.94% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of HCSG was 776.47K shares.

HCSG’s Market Performance

HCSG’s stock has seen a 5.02% increase for the week, with a 2.09% rise in the past month and a 0.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for Healthcare Services Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.11% for HCSG stock, with a simple moving average of -6.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCSG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for HCSG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HCSG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $17 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCSG reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for HCSG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to HCSG, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

HCSG Trading at 0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCSG rose by +5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.21. In addition, Healthcare Services Group Inc. saw 9.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCSG starting from Brophy Andrew M, who sale 951 shares at the price of $13.41 back on Feb 24. After this action, Brophy Andrew M now owns 3,644 shares of Healthcare Services Group Inc., valued at $12,753 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.71 for the present operating margin

+13.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Services Group Inc. stands at +2.05. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.