HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB)’s stock price has decreased by -3.20 compared to its previous closing price of 64.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.37% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Right Now?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HDB is at 0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for HDB is $70.10, which is $17.69 above the current market price. The public float for HDB is 1.83B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.18% of that float. The average trading volume for HDB on March 16, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

HDB’s Market Performance

The stock of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has seen a -8.37% decrease in the past week, with a -9.58% drop in the past month, and a -10.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for HDB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.50% for HDB stock, with a simple moving average of -1.73% for the last 200 days.

HDB Trading at -7.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -10.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB fell by -8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.99. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw -8.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Limited stands at +22.91. The total capital return value is set at 11.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.63. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on HDFC Bank Limited (HDB), the company’s capital structure generated 97.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.49. Total debt to assets is 11.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.