GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 3.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) by analysts is $5.41, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for GRWG is 57.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.84% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of GRWG was 1.29M shares.

GRWG) stock’s latest price update

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG)’s stock price has increased by 4.47 compared to its previous closing price of 3.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.25% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/13/22 that GrowGeneration Stock Tumbles. The Hydroponics Market Is Slowing.

GRWG’s Market Performance

GRWG’s stock has fallen by -0.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.46% and a quarterly drop of -30.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.56% for GrowGeneration Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.01% for GRWG stock, with a simple moving average of -13.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GRWG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRWG in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to GRWG, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

GRWG Trading at -11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.78%, as shares sank -16.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.23. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp. saw 1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.55 for the present operating margin

+25.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrowGeneration Corp. stands at +3.03. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -39.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.