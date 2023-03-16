GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA)’s stock price has increased by 21.46 compared to its previous closing price of 0.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.06% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) is $4.75, which is $4.34 above the current market price. The public float for GRNA is 82.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRNA on March 16, 2023 was 322.73K shares.

GRNA’s Market Performance

The stock of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) has seen a -7.06% decrease in the past week, with a -47.54% drop in the past month, and a -63.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.02% for GRNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.88% for GRNA stock, with a simple moving average of -80.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRNA stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GRNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRNA in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $4 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRNA reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for GRNA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

GRNA Trading at -51.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.14%, as shares sank -44.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNA fell by -8.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5285. In addition, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings saw -64.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRNA starting from Builders Vision, LLC, who purchase 6,505,102 shares at the price of $3.92 back on Aug 11. After this action, Builders Vision, LLC now owns 22,348,123 shares of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, valued at $25,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Walker Matthew Allen, the Director of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, purchase 6,377,551 shares at $3.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Walker Matthew Allen is holding 22,220,572 shares at $25,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNA

Equity return is now at value -493.90, with -149.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.