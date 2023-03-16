Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 15.06. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Right Now?

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.88x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) by analysts is $17.71, which is $2.87 above the current market price. The public float for FULT is 165.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of FULT was 1.04M shares.

FULT’s Market Performance

FULT stock saw a decrease of -9.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.81% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.30% for FULT stock, with a simple moving average of -10.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULT stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FULT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FULT in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $19.50 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FULT reach a price target of $20.50. The rating they have provided for FULT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2022.

FULT Trading at -11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -14.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT fell by -9.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.61. In addition, Fulton Financial Corporation saw -11.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Martin George K, who purchase 2,910 shares at the price of $17.16 back on Feb 07. After this action, Martin George K now owns 8,870 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation, valued at $49,921 using the latest closing price.

HODGES GEORGE W, the Director of Fulton Financial Corporation, sale 6,799 shares at $16.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that HODGES GEORGE W is holding 14,393 shares at $112,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.