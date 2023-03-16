Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 24.36. however, the company has experienced a -10.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/19/21 that FTC, States Sue Frontier Communications Over Promised Internet Speeds

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) is above average at 13.34x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FYBR is $37.64, which is $13.27 above than the current price. The public float for FYBR is 244.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.91% of that float. The average trading volume of FYBR on March 16, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

FYBR’s Market Performance

FYBR’s stock has seen a -10.29% decrease for the week, with a -15.62% drop in the past month and a -4.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.99% for FYBR stock, with a simple moving average of -5.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FYBR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for FYBR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for FYBR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $37 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FYBR reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for FYBR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FYBR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

FYBR Trading at -13.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -15.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FYBR fell by -10.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.71. In addition, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. saw -5.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FYBR starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Mar 14. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 35,373,924 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc., valued at $2,400 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Frontier Communications Parent Inc., purchase 100 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 35,373,924 shares at $2,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.94 for the present operating margin

+42.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stands at +7.62. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.