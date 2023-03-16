Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.29 compared to its previous closing price of 57.54. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/23/23 that Stanley Black & Decker Names Fortune Brands Executive as CFO

Is It Worth Investing in Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) is above average at 13.67x. The 36-month beta value for FBIN is also noteworthy at 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FBIN is $68.07, which is $11.85 above than the current price. The public float for FBIN is 127.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume of FBIN on March 16, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

FBIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) has seen a -7.44% decrease in the past week, with a -13.36% drop in the past month, and a 6.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for FBIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.26% for FBIN stock, with a simple moving average of 0.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FBIN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FBIN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $48 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBIN reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for FBIN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to FBIN, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

FBIN Trading at -9.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIN fell by -7.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.84. In addition, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc saw -1.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIN

Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.