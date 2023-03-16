FedEx Corporation (FDX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, FDX stock has gone down by -6.80%, with a monthly decline of -7.73% and a quarterly surge of 10.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for FedEx Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.25% for FDX stock, with a simple moving average of -0.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is 15.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FDX is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for FedEx Corporation (FDX) is $214.46, which is $10.62 above the current market price. The public float for FDX is 240.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. On March 16, 2023, FDX’s average trading volume was 2.06M shares.

FDX) stock’s latest price update

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 197.89. but the company has seen a -6.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/06/23 that FedEx, Southwest Planes May Have Come Within 100 Feet of Each Other

Analysts’ Opinion of FDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FDX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $240 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FDX reach a price target of $233. The rating they have provided for FDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to FDX, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

FDX Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -8.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDX fell by -6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $205.26. In addition, FedEx Corporation saw 12.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDX starting from LANE AMY B, who purchase 280 shares at the price of $175.83 back on Jan 03. After this action, LANE AMY B now owns 1,529 shares of FedEx Corporation, valued at $49,233 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN R BRAD, the Director of FedEx Corporation, purchase 1,500 shares at $143.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that MARTIN R BRAD is holding 750 shares at $215,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.98 for the present operating margin

+21.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for FedEx Corporation stands at +4.08. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FedEx Corporation (FDX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.