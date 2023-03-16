Examining the Volatility of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s (ARCO) Stock

The stock of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has gone down by -7.12% for the week, with a -5.55% drop in the past month and a 6.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.17% for ARCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.41% for ARCO stock, with a simple moving average of 3.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Right Now?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARCO is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARCO is $10.69, which is $2.59 above the current price. The public float for ARCO is 124.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARCO on March 16, 2023 was 799.04K shares.

ARCO) stock’s latest price update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.49 compared to its previous closing price of 8.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2022.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCO reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ARCO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 04th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ARCO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

ARCO Trading at -6.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares sank -6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO fell by -7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.25. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. saw -6.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.07 for the present operating margin

+12.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stands at +1.71. Equity return is now at value 57.50, with 5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.