Evaluating the Ups and Downs of NGL Energy Partners LP’s (NGL) Stock

The stock of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has gone down by -20.42% for the week, with a 11.94% rise in the past month and a 165.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.69% for NGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.85% for NGL stock, with a simple moving average of 82.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is $2.50, which is -$0.5 below the current market price. The public float for NGL is 122.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NGL on March 16, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

NGL) stock’s latest price update

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL)’s stock price has decreased by -10.45 compared to its previous closing price of 3.35. However, the company has seen a -20.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NGL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NGL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $3 based on the research report published on February 18th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to NGL, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

NGL Trading at 34.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares surge +9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +147.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGL fell by -20.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, NGL Energy Partners LP saw 147.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGL starting from Cooper Bradley P, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $2.79 back on Feb 14. After this action, Cooper Bradley P now owns 200,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP, valued at $139,315 using the latest closing price.

KRIMBILL H MICHAEL, the Chief Executive Officer of NGL Energy Partners LP, purchase 50,000 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that KRIMBILL H MICHAEL is holding 2,938,615 shares at $53,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.27 for the present operating margin

+9.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for NGL Energy Partners LP stands at -2.32. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.