Entergy Corporation (ETR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR)’s stock price has increased by 1.35 compared to its previous closing price of 103.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/29/22 that 6 Utility Stocks for a Messy Market

Is It Worth Investing in Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) Right Now?

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.64.

The public float for ETR is 202.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETR on March 16, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

ETR’s Market Performance

ETR’s stock has seen a 1.28% increase for the week, with a -0.70% drop in the past month and a -11.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for Entergy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.00% for ETR stock, with a simple moving average of -5.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ETR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ETR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $119 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETR reach a price target of $128, previously predicting the price at $134. The rating they have provided for ETR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ETR, setting the target price at $136 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

ETR Trading at -1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.04. In addition, Entergy Corporation saw -6.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D., who sale 300 shares at the price of $103.96 back on Mar 09. After this action, RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D. now owns 3,269 shares of Entergy Corporation, valued at $31,188 using the latest closing price.

HERMAN ALEXIS M, the Director of Entergy Corporation, sale 213 shares at $103.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that HERMAN ALEXIS M is holding 7,388 shares at $22,114 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+22.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entergy Corporation stands at +7.97. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Entergy Corporation (ETR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.