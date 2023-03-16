Elevation Oncology Inc.’s (ELEV) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ELEV stock has gone up by 74.44%, with a monthly gain of 132.00% and a quarterly surge of 157.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.87% for Elevation Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 99.11% for ELEV stock, with a simple moving average of 92.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) Right Now?

The average price predicted for Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) by analysts is $2.50, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for ELEV is 22.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of ELEV was 117.52K shares.

ELEV) stock’s latest price update

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV)’s stock price has increased by 62.24 compared to its previous closing price of 1.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 74.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELEV stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ELEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELEV in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2021.

ELEV Trading at 116.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.23%, as shares surge +136.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +144.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELEV rose by +74.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2300. In addition, Elevation Oncology Inc. saw 144.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELEV starting from venBio Global Strategic Fund I, who sale 702,737 shares at the price of $4.12 back on May 25. After this action, venBio Global Strategic Fund I now owns 1,905,430 shares of Elevation Oncology Inc., valued at $2,897,806 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELEV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.