Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has seen a -0.80% decrease in the past week, with a -1.61% drop in the past month, and a -11.32% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for EA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.12% for EA stock, with a simple moving average of -10.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EA is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EA is $131.25, which is $20.46 above the current market price. The public float for EA is 272.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume for EA on March 16, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

EA) stock’s latest price update

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 111.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The Best 5 and Worst 5 Nasdaq 100 Stocks in February

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $125 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EA reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $155. The rating they have provided for EA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

EA Trading at -5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.47. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw -8.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Bruzzo Chris, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $110.98 back on Mar 01. After this action, Bruzzo Chris now owns 11,907 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $221,960 using the latest closing price.

Miele Laura, the Chief Operating Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $110.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Miele Laura is holding 28,270 shares at $166,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.30 for the present operating margin

+71.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +11.26. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.