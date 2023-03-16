Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.14x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.42.

The average price predicted for Ebix Inc. (EBIX) by analysts is $35.00, which is $27.33 above the current market price. The public float for EBIX is 24.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.82% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of EBIX was 348.19K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

EBIX) stock’s latest price update

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX)’s stock price has decreased by -11.37 compared to its previous closing price of 16.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/22 that India-Focused Payments Company Ebix Races to Raise Cash Against Debt Deadline

EBIX’s Market Performance

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has experienced a -14.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.86% drop in the past month, and a -32.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.60% for EBIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.74% for EBIX stock, with a simple moving average of -29.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBIX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for EBIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBIX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $108 based on the research report published on July 12th of the previous year 2018.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBIX reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $88. The rating they have provided for EBIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 19th, 2017.

EBIX Trading at -21.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares sank -21.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBIX fell by -14.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.92. In addition, Ebix Inc. saw -27.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBIX

Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.