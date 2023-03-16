DTE Energy Company (DTE) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of DTE Energy Company (DTE) has seen a 1.53% increase in the past week, with a -4.45% drop in the past month, and a -9.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for DTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.02% for DTE stock, with a simple moving average of -9.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) is 19.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DTE is 0.61.

The average price recommended by analysts for DTE Energy Company (DTE) is $129.69, which is $22.24 above the current market price. The public float for DTE is 192.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On March 16, 2023, DTE’s average trading volume was 1.18M shares.

DTE) stock’s latest price update

DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE)’s stock price has increased by 1.39 compared to its previous closing price of 107.48. However, the company has seen a 1.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for DTE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DTE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $125 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DTE reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $142. The rating they have provided for DTE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to DTE, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

DTE Trading at -3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTE rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.86. In addition, DTE Energy Company saw -7.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTE starting from Chavez JoAnn, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $135.62 back on Aug 22. After this action, Chavez JoAnn now owns 9,657 shares of DTE Energy Company, valued at $135,620 using the latest closing price.

Richard Robert A., the Executive Vice President of DTE Energy Company, sale 2,900 shares at $130.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Richard Robert A. is holding 18,046 shares at $377,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+11.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for DTE Energy Company stands at +5.62. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DTE Energy Company (DTE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.