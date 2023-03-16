Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 105.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Right Now?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DLR is 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DLR is $120.26, which is $14.96 above the current price. The public float for DLR is 287.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLR on March 16, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

DLR’s Market Performance

The stock of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has seen a -0.50% decrease in the past week, with a -6.82% drop in the past month, and a -2.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.20% for DLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.19% for DLR stock, with a simple moving average of -7.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DLR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DLR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $81 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLR reach a price target of $128. The rating they have provided for DLR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to DLR, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

DLR Trading at -2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -6.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.15. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc. saw 4.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from Corey Dyer, who sale 4,401 shares at the price of $104.19 back on Mar 10. After this action, Corey Dyer now owns 30,026 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc., valued at $458,540 using the latest closing price.

Sharp Christopher, the EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of Digital Realty Trust Inc., sale 4,235 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Sharp Christopher is holding 0 shares at $508,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.10 for the present operating margin

+23.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stands at +8.05. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.