Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is $17.67, which is $5.33 above the current market price. The public float for DO is 100.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. On March 16, 2023, DO’s average trading volume was 1.07M shares.

DO) stock’s latest price update

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO)’s stock price has decreased by -10.47 compared to its previous closing price of 11.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a -19.42% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DO’s Market Performance

DO’s stock has fallen by -19.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.68% and a quarterly rise of 13.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.48% for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.95% for DO stock, with a simple moving average of 13.46% for the last 200 days.

DO Trading at -13.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares sank -19.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DO fell by -19.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.77. In addition, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. saw -3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DO starting from Savarino Dominic A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $12.25 back on Mar 01. After this action, Savarino Dominic A now owns 25,309 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., valued at $122,516 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.12 for the present operating margin

+0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stands at -12.27. Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.