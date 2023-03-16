DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT)’s stock price has decreased by -4.97 compared to its previous closing price of 11.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.55% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Right Now?

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.84x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) by analysts is $12.18, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for DHT is 134.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.17% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of DHT was 2.42M shares.

DHT’s Market Performance

DHT stock saw a decrease of -7.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.50% and a quarterly a decrease of 12.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.47% for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.72% for DHT stock, with a simple moving average of 29.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $9 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DHT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DHT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

DHT Trading at 10.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT fell by -7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.42. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc. saw 22.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+15.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc. stands at +13.66. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.