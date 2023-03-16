Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS)’s stock price has increased by 5.06 compared to its previous closing price of 2.16. However, the company has seen a -18.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported 7 hours ago that Stock Market News

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CS is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 7 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CS is $3.38, which is $1.91 above the current price. The public float for CS is 3.94B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CS on March 16, 2023 was 29.08M shares.

CS’s Market Performance

CS stock saw a decrease of -18.08% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.56% and a quarterly a decrease of -32.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.52% for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.22% for CS stock, with a simple moving average of -47.57% for the last 200 days.

CS Trading at -29.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.48%, as shares sank -31.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CS fell by -22.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Credit Suisse Group AG saw -25.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Credit Suisse Group AG stands at -33.41. The total capital return value is set at -0.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.62. Equity return is now at value -7.90, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), the company’s capital structure generated 453.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.94. Total debt to assets is 38.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 374.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.