Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has gone down by -2.61% for the week, with a -2.42% drop in the past month and a -1.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.92% for SBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.70% for SBS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Right Now?

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is $13.26, which is $2.23 above the current market price. The public float for SBS is 338.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBS on March 16, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

SBS) stock’s latest price update

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS)’s stock price has increased by 1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 9.94. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

SBS Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.12. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw -5.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.