CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.31 compared to its previous closing price of 6.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/08/21 that CommScope Is Spinning Off Its Home-Networking Business. The Stock Is Rallying.

Is It Worth Investing in CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is $12.22, which is $5.35 above the current market price. The public float for COMM is 203.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COMM on March 16, 2023 was 2.75M shares.

COMM’s Market Performance

The stock of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has seen a -12.53% decrease in the past week, with a -26.59% drop in the past month, and a -21.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for COMM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.87% for COMM stock, with a simple moving average of -28.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for COMM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COMM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COMM reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for COMM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to COMM, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

COMM Trading at -20.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -25.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMM fell by -12.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.44. In addition, CommScope Holding Company Inc. saw -13.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMM starting from Watts Claudius E. IV, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.75 back on Mar 10. After this action, Watts Claudius E. IV now owns 10,000 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc., valued at $67,495 using the latest closing price.

Yates Timothy T, the Director of CommScope Holding Company Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.86 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Yates Timothy T is holding 118,581 shares at $78,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.83 for the present operating margin

+24.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stands at -13.95. Equity return is now at value 187.60, with -10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.