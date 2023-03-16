Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMC is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CMC is $59.50, which is $13.33 above the current price. The public float for CMC is 115.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMC on March 16, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC)’s stock price has decreased by -6.85 compared to its previous closing price of 46.42. However, the company has experienced a -17.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Zynga, Lululemon, Virgin Orbit, Tilray: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

CMC’s Market Performance

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has experienced a -17.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.62% drop in the past month, and a -10.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for CMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.92% for CMC stock, with a simple moving average of -2.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMC

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMC reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for CMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to CMC, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

CMC Trading at -18.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -23.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMC fell by -17.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.01. In addition, Commercial Metals Company saw -10.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMC starting from Smith Barbara, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $48.11 back on Jan 03. After this action, Smith Barbara now owns 227,651 shares of Commercial Metals Company, valued at $7,216,633 using the latest closing price.

Smith Barbara, the Chairman, President & CEO of Commercial Metals Company, sale 19,500 shares at $49.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Smith Barbara is holding 483,785 shares at $966,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.89 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commercial Metals Company stands at +13.66. Equity return is now at value 38.70, with 20.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.