Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for COIN is 175.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COIN on March 16, 2023 was 18.45M shares.

COIN stock's latest price update

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)’s stock price has increased by 0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 64.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/03/23 that Coinbase Buys a Crypto Hedge Fund, Setting Its Sights on Institutional Clients

COIN’s Market Performance

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has experienced a 11.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.35% rise in the past month, and a 66.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.59% for COIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.58% for COIN stock, with a simple moving average of 7.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $40 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COIN reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for COIN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to COIN, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

COIN Trading at 12.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.71%, as shares sank -7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN rose by +10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.07. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw 82.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Armstrong Brian, who sale 29,732 shares at the price of $57.53 back on Mar 13. After this action, Armstrong Brian now owns 0 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $1,710,419 using the latest closing price.

Armstrong Brian, the Chairman and CEO of Coinbase Global Inc., sale 29,732 shares at $64.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Armstrong Brian is holding 0 shares at $1,916,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Equity return is now at value -44.90, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.