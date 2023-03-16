Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) by analysts is $17.43, which is $10.49 above the current market price. The public float for CHRS is 71.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.75% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of CHRS was 1.30M shares.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS)’s stock price has increased by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 6.35. however, the company has experienced a -7.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Christie’s to Auction Iconic Man Ray Photograph for $5 Million or More

CHRS’s Market Performance

CHRS’s stock has fallen by -7.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.42% and a quarterly drop of -13.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.97% for Coherus BioSciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.94% for CHRS stock, with a simple moving average of -24.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CHRS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHRS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $7 based on the research report published on June 14th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHRS reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CHRS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CHRS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

CHRS Trading at -21.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares sank -19.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRS fell by -7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.94. In addition, Coherus BioSciences Inc. saw -19.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRS

Equity return is now at value 477.10, with -53.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.