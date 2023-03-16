CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has gone up by 3.18% for the week, with a 0.06% rise in the past month and a -3.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.33% for CMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.89% for CMS stock, with a simple moving average of -2.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Right Now?

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMS is 0.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CMS is $68.57, which is $6.87 above the current price. The public float for CMS is 288.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMS on March 16, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

CMS) stock’s latest price update

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS)’s stock price has increased by 2.56 compared to its previous closing price of 60.12. However, the company has experienced a 3.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMS

The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has gone up by 3.18% for the week, with a 0.06% rise in the past month and a -3.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.33% for CMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.89% for CMS stock, with a simple moving average of -2.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMS

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMS reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $61. The rating they have provided for CMS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to CMS, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

CMS Trading at -0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.95. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw -2.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from Hofmeister Brandon J., who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Mar 13. After this action, Hofmeister Brandon J. now owns 62,881 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $75,002 using the latest closing price.

Hofmeister Brandon J., the Senior Vice President of CMS Energy Corporation, sale 1,250 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Hofmeister Brandon J. is holding 64,131 shares at $75,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.24 for the present operating margin

+19.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for CMS Energy Corporation stands at +9.69. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.