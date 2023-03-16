Chubb Limited (CB) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is 14.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CB is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Chubb Limited (CB) is $245.60, which is $59.1 above the current market price. The public float for CB is 413.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. On March 16, 2023, CB’s average trading volume was 1.81M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CB) stock’s latest price update

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB)’s stock price has decreased by -3.41 compared to its previous closing price of 194.01. However, the company has seen a -7.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/03/23 that Insurance Doesn’t Have to Be Boring. Chubb Stock Is a Buy.

CB’s Market Performance

CB’s stock has fallen by -7.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.04% and a quarterly drop of -13.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Chubb Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.35% for CB stock, with a simple moving average of -7.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $225 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CB reach a price target of $246. The rating they have provided for CB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to CB, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

CB Trading at -13.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -12.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB fell by -7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $205.43. In addition, Chubb Limited saw -15.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Keogh John W, who sale 23,871 shares at the price of $212.18 back on Feb 28. After this action, Keogh John W now owns 272,062 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $5,064,949 using the latest closing price.

Lupica John J, the Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* of Chubb Limited, sale 7,949 shares at $222.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Lupica John J is holding 123,553 shares at $1,764,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +12.32. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chubb Limited (CB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.