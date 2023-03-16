Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13.

The public float for CHGG is 122.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.81% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of CHGG was 2.68M shares.

CHGG) stock’s latest price update

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)’s stock price has increased by 0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 16.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/07/23 that Chegg Earnings Topped Estimates. Why Its Stock Dropped 24%.

CHGG’s Market Performance

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has experienced a -2.60% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.27% drop in the past month, and a -41.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for CHGG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.51% for CHGG stock, with a simple moving average of -25.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHGG

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHGG reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for CHGG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

CHGG Trading at -17.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHGG fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.17. In addition, Chegg Inc. saw -36.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHGG starting from Lem Esther, who sale 5,700 shares at the price of $16.86 back on Mar 06. After this action, Lem Esther now owns 171,300 shares of Chegg Inc., valued at $96,128 using the latest closing price.

Schultz Nathan J., the Chief Operating Officer of Chegg Inc., sale 4,041 shares at $15.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Schultz Nathan J. is holding 224,637 shares at $63,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHGG

Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.