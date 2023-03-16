Celanese Corporation (CE) Stock Records -2.79% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Celanese Corporation (CE) has gone down by -13.27% for the week, with a -16.10% drop in the past month and a -2.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.51% for CE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.49% for CE stock, with a simple moving average of -8.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Right Now?

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Celanese Corporation (CE) is $129.67, which is $25.69 above the current market price. The public float for CE is 108.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CE on March 16, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

CE) stock’s latest price update

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE)’s stock price has decreased by -5.27 compared to its previous closing price of 108.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.27% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $140 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CE reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $98. The rating they have provided for CE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to CE, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

CE Trading at -13.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -16.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE fell by -13.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.92. In addition, Celanese Corporation saw 0.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Murray Mark Christopher, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $117.15 back on Feb 28. After this action, Murray Mark Christopher now owns 10,589 shares of Celanese Corporation, valued at $140,580 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.86 for the present operating margin

+23.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corporation stands at +19.66. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 10.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Celanese Corporation (CE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.