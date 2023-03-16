Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.43 compared to its previous closing price of 14.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) is above average at 23.59x. The 36-month beta value for CPRX is also noteworthy at 1.11.

The public float for CPRX is 97.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.62% of that float. The average trading volume of CPRX on March 16, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

CPRX’s Market Performance

CPRX stock saw a decrease of -6.52% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.72% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.76% for CPRX stock, with a simple moving average of 6.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CPRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPRX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15.50 based on the research report published on August 24th of the previous year 2022.

CPRX Trading at -13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.16. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -22.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from INGENITO GARY, who sale 5,918 shares at the price of $16.85 back on Dec 06. After this action, INGENITO GARY now owns 30,802 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $99,718 using the latest closing price.

Miller Steve, the Chief Operating Officer of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $17.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Miller Steve is holding 553,791 shares at $346,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 24.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.