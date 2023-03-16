Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CP is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CP is $119.99, which is $11.19 above the current market price. The public float for CP is 929.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume for CP on March 16, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

CP) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP)’s stock price has increased by 5.65 compared to its previous closing price of 72.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/29/22 that 5 Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

CP’s Market Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) has seen a 2.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.42% decline in the past month and a -2.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for CP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.78% for CP stock, with a simple moving average of 2.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CP reach a price target of $98, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for CP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CP, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

CP Trading at -0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.37. In addition, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited saw 3.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.34 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stands at +39.90. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.