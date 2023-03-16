Caleres Inc. (CAL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL)’s stock price has increased by 1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 23.21. but the company has seen a -8.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is 4.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CAL is 1.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Caleres Inc. (CAL) is $34.75, which is $11.28 above the current market price. The public float for CAL is 33.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.21% of that float. On March 16, 2023, CAL’s average trading volume was 690.64K shares.

CAL’s Market Performance

CAL stock saw a decrease of -8.39% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.65% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for Caleres Inc. (CAL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.87% for CAL stock, with a simple moving average of -8.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CAL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $35 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAL reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CAL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to CAL, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

CAL Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAL fell by -8.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.41. In addition, Caleres Inc. saw 5.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAL starting from Freidman Daniel R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $26.00 back on Feb 15. After this action, Freidman Daniel R now owns 53,498 shares of Caleres Inc., valued at $130,000 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN DIANE M, the Executive Chair of Caleres Inc., sale 1,280 shares at $26.19 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that SULLIVAN DIANE M is holding 110,236 shares at $33,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.12 for the present operating margin

+43.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caleres Inc. stands at +4.75. Equity return is now at value 50.70, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Caleres Inc. (CAL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.