Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is $4.45, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for BKD is 181.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BKD on March 16, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

BKD’s Market Performance

The stock of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has seen a -15.20% decrease in the past week, with a -3.13% drop in the past month, and a 3.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for BKD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.51% for BKD stock, with a simple moving average of -30.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKD stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BKD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BKD in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKD reach a price target of $9.80. The rating they have provided for BKD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BKD, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 11th of the previous year.

BKD Trading at -4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKD fell by -15.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. saw 2.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKD starting from Asher Jordan R, who sale 17,200 shares at the price of $3.33 back on Mar 02. After this action, Asher Jordan R now owns 102,965 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., valued at $57,286 using the latest closing price.

BUMSTEAD FRANK M, the Director of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $3.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BUMSTEAD FRANK M is holding 401,291 shares at $154,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.76 for the present operating margin

+9.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stands at -8.47. Equity return is now at value -43.60, with -3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.